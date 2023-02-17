English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ATN Int Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ATN International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 89.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    ATN Int shares closed at 0.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE)

    ATN International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.090.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.12-0.06
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.12-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.12-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.12-0.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.12-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.12-0.06
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.03-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.03-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #ATN Int #ATN International #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm