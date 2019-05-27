Atlas Jewellery Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 31.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlas Jewellery India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in March 2019 up 31.43% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019 down 192.78% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 down 170.15% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2018.
Atlas Jewellery shares closed at 40.30 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -79.32% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Atlas Jewellery India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.14
|0.72
|0.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.14
|0.72
|0.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.19
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.84
|0.45
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.23
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.14
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.71
|6.17
|-1.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-6.46
|1.20
|Other Income
|-0.03
|--
|1.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.01
|-6.46
|2.49
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.01
|-6.46
|2.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.01
|-6.46
|2.49
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.01
|-6.48
|2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.01
|-6.48
|2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|100.65
|100.65
|100.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.64
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.64
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.64
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.64
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited