Atlas Jewellery Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 31.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in March 2019 up 31.43% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019 down 192.78% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 down 170.15% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2018.

Atlas Jewellery shares closed at 40.30 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -79.32% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.