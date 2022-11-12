Atlanta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, down 90.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 39.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 down 126.65% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 64.94 crore in September 2021.
Atlanta shares closed at 19.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Atlanta
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.86
|4.52
|39.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.86
|4.52
|39.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.01
|3.69
|0.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|0.89
|4.34
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|1.80
|1.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-2.21
|32.05
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.02
|32.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-1.19
|64.59
|Interest
|0.85
|0.49
|57.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.68
|6.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|-1.68
|6.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|2.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|-1.68
|4.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|-1.68
|4.51
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.21
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.21
|0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.21
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.21
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited