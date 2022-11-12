 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atlanta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, down 90.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 39.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 down 126.65% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 64.94 crore in September 2021.

Atlanta shares closed at 19.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.

Atlanta
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.86 4.52 39.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.86 4.52 39.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.01 3.69 0.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.79 0.89 4.34
Depreciation 0.35 0.35 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.92 1.80 1.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.21 -2.21 32.05
Other Income 0.86 1.02 32.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 -1.19 64.59
Interest 0.85 0.49 57.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.20 -1.68 6.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.20 -1.68 6.61
Tax -- -- 2.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.20 -1.68 4.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.20 -1.68 4.51
Equity Share Capital 16.30 16.30 16.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.21 0.55
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.21 0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.21 0.55
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.21 0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Atlanta #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm
