Atlanta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, down 90.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in September 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 39.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 down 126.65% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 64.94 crore in September 2021.

Atlanta shares closed at 19.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.