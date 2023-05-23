Atlanta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, down 97.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 97.16% from Rs. 120.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2023 up 88.81% from Rs. 199.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 up 93.64% from Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2022.

Atlanta shares closed at 14.97 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.