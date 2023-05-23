Atlanta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, down 97.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 97.16% from Rs. 120.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2023 up 88.81% from Rs. 199.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 up 93.64% from Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2022.
Atlanta shares closed at 14.97 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.
|Atlanta
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.41
|2.27
|120.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.41
|2.27
|120.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.25
|1.53
|4.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|4.47
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.35
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.20
|0.52
|178.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.98
|-4.61
|-63.98
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.98
|25.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|-3.63
|-38.72
|Interest
|0.27
|2.98
|-35.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.23
|-6.60
|-3.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-202.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.23
|-6.60
|-205.57
|Tax
|19.08
|--
|-6.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.31
|-6.60
|-199.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.31
|-6.60
|-199.35
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.74
|-0.81
|-24.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.74
|-0.81
|-24.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.74
|-0.81
|-24.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.74
|-0.81
|-24.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited