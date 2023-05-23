English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Atlanta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, down 97.16% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 97.16% from Rs. 120.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2023 up 88.81% from Rs. 199.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 up 93.64% from Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2022.

    Atlanta shares closed at 14.97 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.

    Atlanta
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.412.27120.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.412.27120.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.251.534.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.424.470.83
    Depreciation0.520.350.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.200.52178.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.98-4.61-63.98
    Other Income1.020.9825.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.96-3.63-38.72
    Interest0.272.98-35.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.23-6.60-3.34
    Exceptional Items-----202.22
    P/L Before Tax-3.23-6.60-205.57
    Tax19.08---6.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.31-6.60-199.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.31-6.60-199.35
    Equity Share Capital16.3016.3016.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.74-0.81-24.46
    Diluted EPS-2.74-0.81-24.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.74-0.81-24.46
    Diluted EPS-2.74-0.81-24.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Atlanta #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am