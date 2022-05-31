Atlanta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.20 crore, up 1161.5% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.20 crore in March 2022 up 1161.5% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.35 crore in March 2022 down 2629.37% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2022 down 7427.45% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
Atlanta shares closed at 14.85 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.06% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.
|Atlanta
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.20
|1.90
|9.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.20
|1.90
|9.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.96
|1.26
|2.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.75
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.42
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|178.06
|1.38
|8.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.98
|-1.92
|-3.22
|Other Income
|25.27
|3.56
|2.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.72
|1.65
|-0.93
|Interest
|-35.37
|3.33
|1.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.34
|-1.69
|-2.45
|Exceptional Items
|-202.22
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-205.57
|-1.69
|-2.45
|Tax
|-6.21
|0.82
|4.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-199.35
|-2.51
|-7.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-199.35
|-2.51
|-7.30
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.46
|-0.31
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-24.46
|-0.31
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.46
|-0.31
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-24.46
|-0.31
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited