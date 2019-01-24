Atlanta Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore, down 82.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore in December 2018 down 82.98% from Rs. 29.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2018 down 163.36% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2018 down 132.92% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2017.

Atlanta shares closed at 20.05 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -49.50% returns over the last 6 months and -82.86% over the last 12 months.