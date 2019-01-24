Atlanta Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore, down 82.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore in December 2018 down 82.98% from Rs. 29.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2018 down 163.36% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2018 down 132.92% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2017.
Atlanta shares closed at 20.05 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -49.50% returns over the last 6 months and -82.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Atlanta
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.01
|1.34
|29.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.01
|1.34
|29.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.54
|1.13
|10.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.23
|-0.41
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.94
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.96
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.36
|8.64
|4.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.89
|-9.93
|13.51
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.24
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.02
|-9.69
|14.45
|Interest
|1.17
|4.43
|5.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.19
|-14.12
|8.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.19
|-14.12
|8.50
|Tax
|-3.62
|-2.43
|2.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.57
|-11.69
|5.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.57
|-11.69
|5.64
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.43
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.43
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.43
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.43
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited