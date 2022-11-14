Atlanta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore, down 75.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore in September 2022 down 75.08% from Rs. 48.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 up 107.9% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 down 87.78% from Rs. 72.12 crore in September 2021.

Atlanta EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2021.

Atlanta shares closed at 19.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.87% returns over the last 6 months and -2.04% over the last 12 months.