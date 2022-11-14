English
    Atlanta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore, down 75.08% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore in September 2022 down 75.08% from Rs. 48.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2022 up 107.9% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 down 87.78% from Rs. 72.12 crore in September 2021.

    Atlanta EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2021.

    Atlanta shares closed at 19.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.87% returns over the last 6 months and -2.04% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.1312.2248.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.1312.2248.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.073.741.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.031.134.56
    Depreciation6.876.876.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.094.621.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-4.1634.05
    Other Income1.872.0331.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.94-2.1365.85
    Interest1.360.4971.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.58-2.62-5.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.58-2.62-5.22
    Tax----2.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.58-2.62-7.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.58-2.62-7.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.58-2.62-7.32
    Equity Share Capital16.3016.3016.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.32-0.90
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.32-0.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-0.32-0.90
    Diluted EPS0.07-0.32-0.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Atlanta #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm