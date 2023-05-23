Atlanta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 97.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2023 down 97.06% from Rs. 131.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 270.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2023 up 99.32% from Rs. 287.42 crore in March 2022.
Atlanta shares closed at 14.90 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -3.25% over the last 12 months.
|Atlanta
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.87
|23.43
|131.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.87
|23.43
|131.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.39
|4.01
|5.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|4.71
|1.03
|Depreciation
|10.27
|6.87
|6.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.93
|0.63
|415.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.34
|7.21
|-297.40
|Other Income
|2.11
|2.12
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.23
|9.33
|-293.67
|Interest
|0.63
|3.63
|-32.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.86
|5.70
|-261.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.86
|5.70
|-261.36
|Tax
|23.19
|--
|9.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.05
|5.70
|-270.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.05
|5.70
|-270.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.05
|5.70
|-270.49
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|0.70
|-33.18
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|0.70
|-33.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.42
|0.70
|-33.18
|Diluted EPS
|-4.42
|0.70
|-33.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited