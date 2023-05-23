Atlanta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 97.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2023 down 97.06% from Rs. 131.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 270.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2023 up 99.32% from Rs. 287.42 crore in March 2022.

Atlanta shares closed at 14.90 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -3.25% over the last 12 months.