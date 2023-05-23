English
    Atlanta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 97.06% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2023 down 97.06% from Rs. 131.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2023 up 86.67% from Rs. 270.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2023 up 99.32% from Rs. 287.42 crore in March 2022.

    Atlanta shares closed at 14.90 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -3.25% over the last 12 months.

    Atlanta
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.8723.43131.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.8723.43131.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.394.015.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.624.711.03
    Depreciation10.276.876.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.930.63415.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.347.21-297.40
    Other Income2.112.123.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.239.33-293.67
    Interest0.633.63-32.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.865.70-261.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.865.70-261.36
    Tax23.19--9.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.055.70-270.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.055.70-270.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-36.055.70-270.49
    Equity Share Capital16.3016.3016.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.420.70-33.18
    Diluted EPS-4.420.70-33.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.420.70-33.18
    Diluted EPS-4.420.70-33.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am