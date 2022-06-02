 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atlanta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.44 crore, up 118.98% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.44 crore in March 2022 up 118.98% from Rs. 60.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 270.49 crore in March 2022 down 68726.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 287.42 crore in March 2022 down 888.97% from Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2021.

Atlanta shares closed at 15.05 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 52.02% over the last 12 months.

Atlanta
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.44 11.87 60.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.44 11.87 60.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.91 2.22 13.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.03 1.00 1.71
Depreciation 6.25 6.34 10.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 415.64 85.23 10.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -297.40 -82.91 24.36
Other Income 3.73 104.30 1.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -293.67 21.39 26.21
Interest -32.31 10.18 21.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -261.36 11.21 4.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -261.36 11.21 4.46
Tax 9.13 0.82 4.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -270.49 10.39 -0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -270.49 10.39 -0.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -270.49 10.39 -0.39
Equity Share Capital 16.30 16.30 16.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -33.18 1.27 -0.05
Diluted EPS -33.18 1.27 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -33.18 1.27 -0.05
Diluted EPS -33.18 1.27 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Atlanta #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
