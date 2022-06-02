Atlanta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.44 crore, up 118.98% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 131.44 crore in March 2022 up 118.98% from Rs. 60.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 270.49 crore in March 2022 down 68726.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 287.42 crore in March 2022 down 888.97% from Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2021.
Atlanta shares closed at 15.05 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 52.02% over the last 12 months.
|Atlanta
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|131.44
|11.87
|60.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|131.44
|11.87
|60.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.91
|2.22
|13.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.03
|1.00
|1.71
|Depreciation
|6.25
|6.34
|10.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|415.64
|85.23
|10.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-297.40
|-82.91
|24.36
|Other Income
|3.73
|104.30
|1.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-293.67
|21.39
|26.21
|Interest
|-32.31
|10.18
|21.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-261.36
|11.21
|4.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-261.36
|11.21
|4.46
|Tax
|9.13
|0.82
|4.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-270.49
|10.39
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-270.49
|10.39
|-0.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-270.49
|10.39
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.18
|1.27
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-33.18
|1.27
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.18
|1.27
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-33.18
|1.27
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited