Atlanta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.44 crore, up 118.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.44 crore in March 2022 up 118.98% from Rs. 60.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 270.49 crore in March 2022 down 68726.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 287.42 crore in March 2022 down 888.97% from Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2021.

Atlanta shares closed at 15.05 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 52.02% over the last 12 months.