Atlanta Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, up 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in December 2021 up 9.27% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2021 up 155.5% from Rs. 18.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.73 crore in December 2021 up 374.02% from Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2020.

Atlanta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2020.

Atlanta shares closed at 21.75 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.93% returns over the last 6 months and 177.07% over the last 12 months.