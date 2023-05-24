Atishay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore in March 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 1082.59% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 95.16% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Atishay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Atishay shares closed at 30.00 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and -17.70% over the last 12 months.