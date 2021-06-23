Atishay Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore, down 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore in March 2021 down 5.33% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021 down 21.77% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2021 up 41.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020.

Atishay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2020.

Atishay shares closed at 39.15 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and 0.64% over the last 12 months.