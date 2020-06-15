Atishay Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore, down 2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore in March 2020 down 2% from Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 59.31% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020 down 63.05% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2019.

Atishay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2019.

Atishay shares closed at 32.20 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -37.66% returns over the last 6 months and -54.52% over the last 12 months.