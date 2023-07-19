Atishay Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, up 89.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in June 2023 up 89.23% from Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 130.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Atishay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

Atishay shares closed at 34.77 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.10% returns over the last 6 months and -0.94% over the last 12 months.