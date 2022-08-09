 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atishay Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, down 11.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atishay are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in June 2022 down 11.32% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Atishay shares closed at 37.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 1.64% over the last 12 months.

Atishay
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.55 6.29 4.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.55 6.29 4.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.72 3.95 2.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.54 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.97 0.86 0.93
Depreciation 0.36 0.39 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.71 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -0.16 -0.87
Other Income 0.55 0.39 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 0.23 -0.44
Interest 0.05 0.12 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 0.11 -0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 0.11 -0.49
Tax -0.06 0.06 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 0.04 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 0.04 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 10.98 10.98 10.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.04 -0.40
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.04 -0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.04 -0.40
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.04 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
