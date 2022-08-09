Atishay Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, down 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in June 2022 down 11.32% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Atishay shares closed at 37.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 1.64% over the last 12 months.