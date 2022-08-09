Atishay Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, down 11.32% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atishay are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in June 2022 down 11.32% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
Atishay shares closed at 37.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 1.64% over the last 12 months.
|Atishay
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.55
|6.29
|4.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.55
|6.29
|4.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.72
|3.95
|2.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.54
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.97
|0.86
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.39
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.71
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.16
|-0.87
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.39
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.23
|-0.44
|Interest
|0.05
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.11
|-0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.11
|-0.49
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.06
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.04
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.04
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|10.98
|10.98
|10.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.04
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.04
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.04
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.04
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited