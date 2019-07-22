Atishay Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, down 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in June 2019 down 12% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 up 41.41% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.

Atishay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2018.

Atishay shares closed at 55.00 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.68% returns over the last 6 months and -29.40% over the last 12 months.