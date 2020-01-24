Atishay Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2019 down 9.62% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019 down 72.04% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2019 down 61.4% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2018.

Atishay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2018.

Atishay shares closed at 59.80 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.70% returns over the last 6 months and -22.84% over the last 12 months.