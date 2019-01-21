Atishay Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 1.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in December 2018 down 1.74% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 up 22.21% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2018 up 20.79% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2017.

Atishay EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2017.

Atishay shares closed at 79.00 on January 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.52% over the last 12 months.