Athena Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 58.2% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in March 2022 down 58.2% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 128.29% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 108.97% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 64.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 53.21% over the last 12 months.

Athena Global Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.12 6.24 7.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.12 6.24 7.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.92 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.94 1.82 2.33
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.25 4.46 3.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.15 0.79 1.68
Other Income 0.80 6.25 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 7.05 2.82
Interest 0.81 6.76 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.16 0.28 1.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.16 0.28 1.89
Tax -0.51 -0.05 -0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.65 0.34 2.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.65 0.34 2.30
Equity Share Capital 12.75 11.86 11.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 0.28 1.94
Diluted EPS -0.51 -- 1.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 0.28 1.94
Diluted EPS -0.51 -- 1.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

