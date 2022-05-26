Athena Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 58.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in March 2022 down 58.2% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 128.29% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 108.97% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 64.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 53.21% over the last 12 months.