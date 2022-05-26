Athena Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 58.2% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in March 2022 down 58.2% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 128.29% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 108.97% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.
Athena Global shares closed at 64.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 53.21% over the last 12 months.
|Athena Global Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.12
|6.24
|7.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.12
|6.24
|7.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.92
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.94
|1.82
|2.33
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.25
|4.46
|3.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|0.79
|1.68
|Other Income
|0.80
|6.25
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|7.05
|2.82
|Interest
|0.81
|6.76
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.28
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.16
|0.28
|1.89
|Tax
|-0.51
|-0.05
|-0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|0.34
|2.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|0.34
|2.30
|Equity Share Capital
|12.75
|11.86
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.28
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|--
|1.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.28
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|--
|1.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
