Athena Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore, up 90.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore in March 2020 up 90.87% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020 up 715.2% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2020 up 352.54% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.

Athena Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2019.

Athena Global shares closed at 29.10 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.58% returns over the last 6 months and -28.15% over the last 12 months.