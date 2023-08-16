English
    Athena Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 23.24% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in June 2023 down 23.24% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2023 down 346.57% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 105.36% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    Athena Global shares closed at 46.21 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -38.35% over the last 12 months.

    Athena Global Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.781.583.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.781.583.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.58----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.771.361.62
    Depreciation0.080.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.052.551.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.69-2.420.24
    Other Income0.590.500.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-1.920.47
    Interest2.601.941.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.71-3.86-0.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.71-3.86-0.86
    Tax-0.22-0.53-0.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.48-3.33-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.48-3.33-0.56
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.3812.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-2.49-0.47
    Diluted EPS-1.77-2.49-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-2.49-0.47
    Diluted EPS-1.77-2.49-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

