Athena Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 23.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in June 2023 down 23.24% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2023 down 346.57% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 105.36% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

Athena Global shares closed at 46.21 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -38.35% over the last 12 months.