Athena Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, down 9.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in June 2022 down 9.28% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 166.94% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.
Athena Global shares closed at 77.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 26.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Athena Global Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.63
|3.12
|4.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.63
|3.12
|4.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.94
|2.09
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|2.25
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|-1.15
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.80
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|-0.35
|0.91
|Interest
|1.33
|0.81
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-1.16
|0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|-1.16
|0.91
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.51
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|-0.65
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|-0.65
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|12.75
|12.75
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.51
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.51
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.51
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.51
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited