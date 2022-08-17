 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Athena Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, down 9.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in June 2022 down 9.28% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 166.94% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 77.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 26.85% over the last 12 months.

Athena Global Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.63 3.12 4.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.63 3.12 4.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.62 1.94 2.09
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.68 2.25 1.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 -1.15 -0.53
Other Income 0.23 0.80 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 -0.35 0.91
Interest 1.33 0.81 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.86 -1.16 0.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.86 -1.16 0.91
Tax -0.30 -0.51 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.56 -0.65 0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.56 -0.65 0.83
Equity Share Capital 12.75 12.75 11.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.51 0.70
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.51 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.51 0.70
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.51 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
