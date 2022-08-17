Athena Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, down 9.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in June 2022 down 9.28% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 166.94% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 43.43% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 77.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 26.85% over the last 12 months.