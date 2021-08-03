Athena Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 23.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in June 2021 up 23.13% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021 up 165.39% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

Athena Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2020.

Athena Global shares closed at 60.90 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)