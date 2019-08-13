Athena Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, up 144.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in June 2019 up 144.3% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019 up 144.52% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2019 up 267.61% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2018.

Athena Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2018.

Athena Global shares closed at 40.00 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 131.21% over the last 12 months.