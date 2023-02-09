Athena Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 61.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 down 694.78% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.