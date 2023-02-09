 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Athena Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 61.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 down 694.78% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

Athena Global Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.42 2.18 6.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.42 2.18 6.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.37 0.44 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -0.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.37 1.47 1.82
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 2.06 4.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 -1.87 0.79
Other Income 0.55 0.47 6.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -1.40 7.05
Interest 1.55 1.56 6.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.88 -2.97 0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.88 -2.97 0.28
Tax 0.12 0.06 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.00 -3.02 0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.00 -3.02 0.34
Equity Share Capital 12.75 12.75 11.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.57 -2.37 0.28
Diluted EPS -1.49 -2.26 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.57 -2.37 0.28
Diluted EPS -1.49 -2.26 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited