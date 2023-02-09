Athena Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 61.25% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 down 694.78% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.
Athena Global shares closed at 62.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 12 months.
|Athena Global Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.42
|2.18
|6.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.42
|2.18
|6.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.37
|0.44
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.37
|1.47
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|2.06
|4.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-1.87
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.47
|6.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-1.40
|7.05
|Interest
|1.55
|1.56
|6.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-2.97
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.88
|-2.97
|0.28
|Tax
|0.12
|0.06
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|-3.02
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|-3.02
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|12.75
|12.75
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-2.37
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-2.26
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-2.37
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-2.26
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
