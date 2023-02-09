English
    Earnings

    Athena Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 61.25% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 down 694.78% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

    Athena Global Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.422.186.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.422.186.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.370.440.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.471.82
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.472.064.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-1.870.79
    Other Income0.550.476.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-1.407.05
    Interest1.551.566.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.88-2.970.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.88-2.970.28
    Tax0.120.06-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.00-3.020.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.00-3.020.34
    Equity Share Capital12.7512.7511.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.57-2.370.28
    Diluted EPS-1.49-2.26--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.57-2.370.28
    Diluted EPS-1.49-2.26--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
