Athena Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore, up 19.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore in December 2021 up 19.61% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 70.56% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021 up 205.13% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020.

Athena Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2020.

Athena Global shares closed at 90.25 on January 13, 2022 (BSE)