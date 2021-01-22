Athena Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2020 down 24.88% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 46.86% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020 down 35.36% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2019.

Athena Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2019.

Athena Global shares closed at 41.40 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.41% returns over the last 6 months and -5.91% over the last 12 months.