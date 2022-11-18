 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Athena Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 69.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in September 2022 down 69.36% from Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2022 down 568.1% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 969.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 70.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.07% returns over the last 6 months

Athena Global Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.82 4.78 5.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.82 4.78 5.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.80 -- 1.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.59 2.79 3.06
Depreciation 0.28 0.27 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.66 3.78 1.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.52 -2.06 -0.15
Other Income 0.23 0.09 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.28 -1.97 0.55
Interest 1.59 1.37 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.87 -3.34 -1.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.87 -3.34 -1.08
Tax 0.01 -0.35 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.89 -2.99 -1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.89 -2.99 -1.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.89 -2.99 -1.18
Equity Share Capital 12.75 12.75 11.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.39 -2.58 -1.00
Diluted EPS -6.09 -2.58 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.39 -2.58 -1.00
Diluted EPS -6.09 -2.58 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Athena Global #Athena Global Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm