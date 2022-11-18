Athena Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 69.36% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in September 2022 down 69.36% from Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2022 down 568.1% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 969.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.
Athena Global shares closed at 70.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.07% returns over the last 6 months
|Athena Global Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.82
|4.78
|5.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.82
|4.78
|5.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.80
|--
|1.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.59
|2.79
|3.06
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.66
|3.78
|1.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.52
|-2.06
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.09
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.28
|-1.97
|0.55
|Interest
|1.59
|1.37
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.87
|-3.34
|-1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.87
|-3.34
|-1.08
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.35
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.89
|-2.99
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.89
|-2.99
|-1.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.89
|-2.99
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|12.75
|12.75
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-2.58
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.09
|-2.58
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.39
|-2.58
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.09
|-2.58
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited