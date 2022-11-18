English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Athena Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 69.36% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in September 2022 down 69.36% from Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2022 down 568.1% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 969.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

    Athena Global shares closed at 70.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.07% returns over the last 6 months

    Athena Global Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.824.785.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.824.785.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.80--1.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.592.793.06
    Depreciation0.280.270.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.663.781.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.52-2.06-0.15
    Other Income0.230.090.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.28-1.970.55
    Interest1.591.371.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.87-3.34-1.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.87-3.34-1.08
    Tax0.01-0.350.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.89-2.99-1.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.89-2.99-1.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.89-2.99-1.18
    Equity Share Capital12.7512.7511.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.39-2.58-1.00
    Diluted EPS-6.09-2.58-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.39-2.58-1.00
    Diluted EPS-6.09-2.58-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Athena Global #Athena Global Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm