Athena Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 69.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in September 2022 down 69.36% from Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2022 down 568.1% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 down 969.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 70.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.07% returns over the last 6 months