    Athena Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 58% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 58% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2023 down 164.74% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 151.07% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022.

    Athena Global shares closed at 53.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -21.57% over the last 12 months.

    Athena Global Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.083.334.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.083.334.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials---0.39--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.492.653.30
    Depreciation0.190.240.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.482.944.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.08-2.11-3.19
    Other Income0.040.230.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.04-1.89-2.45
    Interest1.951.570.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.99-3.45-3.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.99-3.45-3.30
    Tax-0.490.20-0.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.50-3.65-2.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.50-3.65-2.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.50-3.65-2.83
    Equity Share Capital13.3812.7512.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.60-2.30-2.22
    Diluted EPS-5.60-2.19-2.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.60-2.30-2.22
    Diluted EPS-5.60-2.19-2.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
