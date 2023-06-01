Athena Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 58% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2023 down 164.74% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 151.07% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022.

Athena Global shares closed at 53.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -21.57% over the last 12 months.