Athena Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 58% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2023 down 164.74% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 151.07% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022.
Athena Global shares closed at 53.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -21.57% over the last 12 months.
|Athena Global Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.08
|3.33
|4.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.08
|3.33
|4.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|-0.39
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.49
|2.65
|3.30
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.24
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.48
|2.94
|4.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|-2.11
|-3.19
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.23
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.04
|-1.89
|-2.45
|Interest
|1.95
|1.57
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.99
|-3.45
|-3.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.99
|-3.45
|-3.30
|Tax
|-0.49
|0.20
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.50
|-3.65
|-2.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.50
|-3.65
|-2.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.50
|-3.65
|-2.83
|Equity Share Capital
|13.38
|12.75
|12.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.60
|-2.30
|-2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-5.60
|-2.19
|-2.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.60
|-2.30
|-2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-5.60
|-2.19
|-2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited