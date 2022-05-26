 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Athena Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 40.97% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2022 down 40.97% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 926.2% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022 down 442.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 64.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 53.21% over the last 12 months.

Athena Global Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.96 3.75 8.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.96 3.75 8.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.30 2.87 3.65
Depreciation 0.12 0.17 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.74 4.32 4.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.19 -3.60 -0.92
Other Income 0.74 6.26 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.45 2.65 0.21
Interest 0.85 5.95 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.30 -3.30 -0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.30 -3.30 -0.72
Tax -0.46 0.05 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.83 -3.35 -0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.83 -3.35 -0.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.83 -3.35 -0.28
Equity Share Capital 12.75 11.86 11.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 -2.63 -0.24
Diluted EPS -2.22 -2.63 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 -2.83 -0.24
Diluted EPS -2.22 -2.63 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
