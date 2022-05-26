Athena Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 40.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2022 down 40.97% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 926.2% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022 down 442.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Athena Global shares closed at 64.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 53.21% over the last 12 months.