Athena Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 40.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2022 down 40.97% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022 down 926.2% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022 down 442.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.
Athena Global shares closed at 64.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and 53.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Athena Global Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.96
|3.75
|8.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.96
|3.75
|8.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.30
|2.87
|3.65
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.17
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.74
|4.32
|4.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.19
|-3.60
|-0.92
|Other Income
|0.74
|6.26
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.45
|2.65
|0.21
|Interest
|0.85
|5.95
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-3.30
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.30
|-3.30
|-0.72
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.05
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.83
|-3.35
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.83
|-3.35
|-0.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.83
|-3.35
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|12.75
|11.86
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-2.63
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-2.63
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|-2.83
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|-2.63
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited