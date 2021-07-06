Athena Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, down 12.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2021 down 12.11% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021 up 91.55% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021 down 39.82% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.

Athena Global shares closed at 62.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.81% returns over the last 6 months and 116.03% over the last 12 months.