Athena Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, down 12.11% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2021 down 12.11% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021 up 91.55% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021 down 39.82% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.
Athena Global shares closed at 62.00 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.81% returns over the last 6 months and 116.03% over the last 12 months.
|Athena Global Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.41
|6.36
|7.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.41
|6.36
|7.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.81
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|2.97
|2.95
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.77
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.39
|3.74
|3.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-1.12
|-0.70
|Other Income
|1.13
|0.08
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-1.04
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.93
|0.78
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-1.82
|-0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-1.82
|-0.89
|Tax
|-0.44
|0.42
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-2.24
|-1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-2.24
|-1.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.28
|-2.24
|-1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.36
|11.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-2.00
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.91
|-1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-2.00
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.91
|-1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited