    Athena Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 29.48% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in June 2023 down 29.48% from Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2023 down 106.54% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 down 104.71% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

    Athena Global shares closed at 46.21 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -38.35% over the last 12 months.

    Athena Global Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.372.084.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.372.084.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.54----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.782.492.79
    Depreciation0.290.190.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.565.483.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.80-6.08-2.06
    Other Income0.030.040.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.77-6.04-1.97
    Interest2.601.951.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.37-7.99-3.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.37-7.99-3.34
    Tax-0.20-0.49-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.17-7.50-2.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.17-7.50-2.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.17-7.50-2.99
    Equity Share Capital13.3813.3812.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.61-5.60-2.58
    Diluted EPS-4.39-5.60-2.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.61-5.60-2.58
    Diluted EPS-4.39-5.60-2.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

