Athena Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 29.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in June 2023 down 29.48% from Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2023 down 106.54% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 down 104.71% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

Athena Global shares closed at 46.21 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -38.35% over the last 12 months.