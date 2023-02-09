Athena Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.33 1.82 3.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.33 1.82 3.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -0.39 1.80 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.65 2.59 2.87 Depreciation 0.24 0.28 0.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.94 3.66 4.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.11 -6.52 -3.60 Other Income 0.23 0.23 6.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.89 -6.28 2.65 Interest 1.57 1.59 5.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.45 -7.87 -3.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.45 -7.87 -3.30 Tax 0.20 0.01 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.65 -7.89 -3.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.65 -7.89 -3.35 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.65 -7.89 -3.35 Equity Share Capital 12.75 12.75 11.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.30 -6.39 -2.63 Diluted EPS -2.19 -6.09 -2.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.30 -6.39 -2.83 Diluted EPS -2.19 -6.09 -2.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited