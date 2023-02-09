 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Athena Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 158.51% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021. Athena Global shares closed at 62.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 12 months.
Athena Global Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.331.823.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.331.823.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials-0.391.80--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.652.592.87
Depreciation0.240.280.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.943.664.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.11-6.52-3.60
Other Income0.230.236.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.89-6.282.65
Interest1.571.595.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.45-7.87-3.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.45-7.87-3.30
Tax0.200.010.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.65-7.89-3.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.65-7.89-3.35
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.65-7.89-3.35
Equity Share Capital12.7512.7511.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.30-6.39-2.63
Diluted EPS-2.19-6.09-2.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.30-6.39-2.83
Diluted EPS-2.19-6.09-2.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 10:44 pm