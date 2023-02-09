English
    Athena Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 158.51% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.Athena Global shares closed at 62.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 12 months.
    Athena Global Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.331.823.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.331.823.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.391.80--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.652.592.87
    Depreciation0.240.280.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.943.664.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.11-6.52-3.60
    Other Income0.230.236.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.89-6.282.65
    Interest1.571.595.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.45-7.87-3.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.45-7.87-3.30
    Tax0.200.010.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.65-7.89-3.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.65-7.89-3.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.65-7.89-3.35
    Equity Share Capital12.7512.7511.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.30-6.39-2.63
    Diluted EPS-2.19-6.09-2.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.30-6.39-2.83
    Diluted EPS-2.19-6.09-2.63
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited