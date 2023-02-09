Athena Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Athena Global Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 158.51% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.
|Athena Global shares closed at 62.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 12 months.
|Athena Global Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.33
|1.82
|3.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.33
|1.82
|3.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.39
|1.80
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.59
|2.87
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.28
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.94
|3.66
|4.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.11
|-6.52
|-3.60
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.23
|6.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-6.28
|2.65
|Interest
|1.57
|1.59
|5.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.45
|-7.87
|-3.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.45
|-7.87
|-3.30
|Tax
|0.20
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.65
|-7.89
|-3.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.65
|-7.89
|-3.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.65
|-7.89
|-3.35
|Equity Share Capital
|12.75
|12.75
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-6.39
|-2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-6.09
|-2.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|-6.39
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-6.09
|-2.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited