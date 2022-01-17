Athena Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, down 40.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in December 2021 down 40.96% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021 down 49.44% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021 up 1144.44% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

Athena Global shares closed at 90.25 on January 13, 2022 (BSE)