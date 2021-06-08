Atharv Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 74.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 74.37% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 3330% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Atharv Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Atharv Ent shares closed at 0.97 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)