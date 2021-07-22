Atharv Ent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 96.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Atharv Ent shares closed at 1.76 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.75% returns over the last 6 months and 170.77% over the last 12 months.