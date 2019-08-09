Atharv Ent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 73.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atharv Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 73.43% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 93.81% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.
Atharv Ent shares closed at 1.34 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:21 pm