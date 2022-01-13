Atharv Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 311.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 311.76% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 130.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Atharv Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Atharv Ent shares closed at 1.97 on January 12, 2022 (BSE)