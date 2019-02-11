Atharv Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 25.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 25.03% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 90.56% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Atharv Ent shares closed at 2.79 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -71.24% over the last 12 months.