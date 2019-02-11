Atharv Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 25.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atharv Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 25.03% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 90.56% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.
Atharv Ent shares closed at 2.79 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -71.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Atharv Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|0.10
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|0.10
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.12
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|2.39
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited