Atam Valves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore, up 170.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.79 crore in September 2022 up 170.31% from Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 2473.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2022 up 427.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

Atam Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Atam Valves shares closed at 183.50 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 201.91% returns over the last 6 months and 669.39% over the last 12 months.