Atam Valves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.80 crore, up 192.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.80 crore in March 2023 up 192.91% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 372.75% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 333.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Atam Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2022.

Atam Valves shares closed at 256.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE)