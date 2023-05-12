English
    Atam Valves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.80 crore, up 192.91% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atam Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.80 crore in March 2023 up 192.91% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 372.75% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 333.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

    Atam Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2022.

    Atam Valves shares closed at 256.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE)

    Atam Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8010.976.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.8010.976.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.498.014.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.220.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.14-2.95-1.77
    Power & Fuel0.140.150.12
    Employees Cost1.531.551.15
    Depreciation0.180.160.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.731.040.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.302.790.82
    Other Income0.02--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.332.790.83
    Interest0.130.090.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.202.700.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.202.700.81
    Tax0.900.680.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.302.020.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.302.020.70
    Equity Share Capital10.5510.554.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.131.911.69
    Diluted EPS2.811.721.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.131.911.69
    Diluted EPS2.811.721.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

