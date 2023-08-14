Atam Valves Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore, up 39.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore in June 2023 up 39.81% from Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 3.59% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 8.7% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2022.

Atam Valves EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2022.

Atam Valves shares closed at 209.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.32% returns over the last 6 months and 39.81% over the last 12 months.