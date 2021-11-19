Asya Infosoft Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 74.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in September 2021 up 74.73% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 99.46% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020.

Asya Infosoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Asya Infosoft shares closed at 9.26 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)